Xavi offers guidance on how to combat coronavirus – sports stars on social media

UK & international sports

Javi Martinez is growing a moustache and Chelsea-bound Hakim Ziyech has been in the kitchen.

Xavi has offered his help to fight coronavirus

Sports stars have had to find different ways to keep busy as the coronavirus pandemic halts the world’s sporting action.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what some of them were doing on Sunday.

Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi appeared in a video for FIFA and the World Health Organisation offering a guide on how to combat the spread of the virus.

Bayern Munich’s Javi Martinez, meanwhile, has spent his quarantine so far growing a moustache – the club shared his progress with their fans via Twitter.

Ajax’s Chelsea-bound winger Hakim Ziyech served up a tagine, a staple of his native Morocco’s cuisine.

MotoGP staged a “stay at home grand prix” with racers competing on games consoles.

Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a family snap with his mum, Dolores Aveiro, after she was released from hospital earlier this week following a stroke.

