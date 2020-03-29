Xavi offers guidance on how to combat coronavirus – sports stars on social media

Sports stars have had to find different ways to keep busy as the coronavirus pandemic halts the world’s sporting action.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what some of them were doing on Sunday.

Precision was his calling card throughout a magnificent career with @FCBarcelona & @SeFutbol ? Now, Xavi is helping provide the accurate, invaluable advice needed to combat the Coronavirus ? #COVID19 | @WHO pic.twitter.com/lEz8sx44ib — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) March 29, 2020

Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi appeared in a video for FIFA and the World Health Organisation offering a guide on how to combat the spread of the virus.

Bayern Munich’s Javi Martinez, meanwhile, has spent his quarantine so far growing a moustache – the club shared his progress with their fans via Twitter.

Ziyech the W̷i̷z̷a̷r̷d̷ Chef ??‍? You might have the sauce, but he’s got the whole recipe. #StayHomeWithAjax pic.twitter.com/Kyy6mtUkp1 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) March 29, 2020

Ajax’s Chelsea-bound winger Hakim Ziyech served up a tagine, a staple of his native Morocco’s cuisine.

The first #MotoGP Virtual Race really couldn't have been much crazier! ? Choas from the start, here are the top 5 moments of the #StayAtHomeGP ? | ?️https://t.co/J61WR0EQ1N — MotoGP™?? (@MotoGP) March 29, 2020

MotoGP staged a “stay at home grand prix” with racers competing on games consoles.

Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a family snap with his mum, Dolores Aveiro, after she was released from hospital earlier this week following a stroke.