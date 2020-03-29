What they said – coronavirus has the sporting world talking

The sporting world is continuing to get to grips with life on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the things that were said on March 29.

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan believes it would be fair to give the Premier League title to Liverpool if the season was scrapped.

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan feels it would be just to award Liverpool the title (Martin Rickett/PA)

All elite-level football has been postponed in England until April 30, with an extension likely.

City trail Liverpool by 25 points and, before the league was suspended, the Reds needed just two wins to wrap up a first league title for 30 years.

“For me, that would be OK, yes (if Liverpool were handed the title). You have to be fair as a sportsperson,” he told German broadcaster ZDF.

“There are different opinions. For clubs who have had a very good season, it obviously wouldn’t be nice if it was cancelled now.

“On the other hand, for clubs who aren’t doing as well and are maybe in the relegation places, an abandonment would obviously suit them.”

England cricket captain Joe Root treated fans to a listen to his newfound guitar-playing skills.

“Hope you’re all staying very safe, staying inside, looking after yourselves, keeping yourselves active,” he said in a video message on England Cricket’s Instagram.

“One thing I try to do to keep my mind off things and to distract myself, keep myself busy, is try to learn to play the guitar…” he added, before strumming a tune.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto believes the Formula One season can be extended to January.

The first eight races of the campaign have been postponed, with the British Grand Prix in July under threat.

“We’re assessing various ideas – races closer together, maybe doing two or three races in January, cancelling (Friday) practice,” Binotto told Sky Sports Italia.

“I have felt, along with the other team principals, that these are decisive moments.

“We’ve decided to give complete freedom to (Formula 1 chairman Chase) Carey and the FIA to put together as soon as possible a timetable for us to get racing again, we are willing on our side.”

Rustu Recber has been diagnosed with coronavirus. (Dave Thompson/PA)

Former Turkey goalkeeper Rustu Recber has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The ex-Barcelona and Fenerbahce player, 46, won 120 caps and helped his country reach the 2002 World Cup semi-finals.

“We convey our wishes for a speedy recovery to our former national team goalkeeper, who sported our jersey for many years; we wish for him to regain his health as soon as possible and hope to receive good news from him,” Fenerbahce posted on Twitter.