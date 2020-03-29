Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Sunday, March 29

The world of sport continued to react to the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, even with most fixtures and upcoming events already postponed.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

(All times GMT)

9.00am – World Athletics president Lord Coe admits the postponement of this summer’s Olympics will save athletes a lot of “mental turmoil”, telling talkSPORT: “We didn’t want to have the athletes in a position where they were countering government advice, maybe even breaking the law. It wasn’t just their own training programme, but that they ran the risk of infecting themselves, their families, their kids, grandparents or parents. Sport, on this occasion, had to take a back seat.”

1.14pm – Australian darts player Kyle Anderson’s management company TSMC announces that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Anderson is “in isolation on his own in a farmhouse in Mount Morgan” in Queensland.

1.46pm – Tottenham allow Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn to return to their home countries. Son, who has travelled for personal reasons, will spend two weeks in isolation as per the South Korean government’s requirements after travelling from the UK. Bergwijn has gone to Holland ahead of the birth of his first child.