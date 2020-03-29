Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn return to home countries

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has returned to South Korea with the Premier League season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Son, who is recovering from a broken arm, left London on Friday with his parents and will spend two weeks in isolation as per the South Korean government’s requirements after travelling from the UK.

While he is in his home country, the 27-year-old will take part in the club’s remote training programme, which begins via video call on Monday.

? The Club has given permission for both Heung-Min Son and @StevenBergwijn to return to their home countries.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 29, 2020

Steven Bergwijn has also returned to Holland ahead of the birth of his first child.

A statement from Spurs read: “The club has given permission for both Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn to return home to their home countries.

“Sonny has flown back to South Korea for personal reasons, while Steven has travelled to the Netherlands ahead of the impending birth of his child.

“Both players will continue their individual rehabilitation and training programmes during their time away.”

Son had only been back in the UK a few weeks after returning to Seoul for surgery on a broken arm in February.

Son Heung-min is recovering from a fractured arm (Nick Potts/PA)

He was forced into two weeks of isolation then, again staying with his parents, and had only been back at the club’s Hotspur Way training complex for a week or so before it was closed following the government’s instructions to stay at home.

The Premier League will not start before April 30, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent a letter to UK households saying the coronavirus pandemic will get worse before it gets better, meaning that date is almost certain to be put back.

The enforced break has actually worked in Son’s favour as he looked set to miss most of the season due to his arm injury, but he should now be fit when the programme can eventually resume.

Steven Bergwijn has returned to Holland (Adam Davy/PA)

Spurs have been providing players with any equipment they need to complete their own exercise programmes while they are staying at home, including weights, rollers and exercise bikes.

Manager Jose Mourinho has also been contacting members of the squad and every player was assigned a coach to oversee their individual programmes, with live video training sessions set to start on Monday.