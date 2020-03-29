Saints condemn sinner

St Mirren have called in the police after someone flouted lockdown rules by breaking into their stadium and running on the pitch.

Footage emerged on social media of a young man on the park at the Simple Digital Arena and the Ladbrokes Premiership club have already passed CCTV footage to Police Scotland.

The Paisley club also urged people to stay at home to help alleviate the pressure on the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

A club statement read: “We are aware of an incident this afternoon where a member of the public has entered the stadium and run on to the pitch.

The club wishes to remind people to follow Government guidelines and stay at home. The single most important action we can all take in the fight against coronavirus is to stay at home in order to save lives and protect the NHS. https://t.co/xY9t2Fbdao — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) March 29, 2020

“We would like to make supporters aware of the dangers of entering the stadium illegally. Climbing the fence at the stadium could cause serious injury due to its height and the anti-climb spikes at the top.

“The club also wishes to remind supporters of Government guidelines during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. People should stay at home and only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home). The single most important action we can all take in the fight against coronavirus is to stay at home in order to save lives and protect the NHS.

“The individual involved has not followed Government guidelines and could have caused himself serious injury while illegally entering the stadium.

“This type of situation will not be tolerated and CCTV footage has been passed on to the police.”