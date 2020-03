The London Marathon was run for the first time on this day back in 1981.

On its 39th anniversary, the PA news agency picks out some of the best images from the history of the famous race.

Competitors running along Pall Mall in the first London Marathon in 1981 (PA)

Runners make their way over Tower Bridge during the 1990 race (Adam Butler/PA)

Mexico’s Dionicio Ceron (left) and Britain’s Liz McColgan hold their trophies after winning the 1996 elite men’s and women’s races (Sean Dempsey/PA)

A competitor falls in the 1997 race (PA)

Wheelchair marathon competitors start their 26-mile journey in 1998 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Steve Redgrave, who won five Olympic rowing gold medals, with his wife Ann after they completed the 2001 marathon (John Stillwell/PA)

Advertising

2002 Women’s elite race winner Paula Radcliffe greets charity runner Lloyd Scott, who ‘ran’ the race wearing an antique diving suit in the slowest ever London Marathon time of five days, eight hours, 29 minutes and 46 seconds. Lloyd was raising money in aid of Cancer & Leukaemia in Childhood (Michael Stephens/PA)

Paula Radcliffe won the 2003 London marathon in a world record time of two hours, 15 minutes, 25 seconds (Rebecca Naden/PA)

A group of funrunners cross Tower Bridge during the 2008 London Marathon (John Stillwell/PA)

Prince Harry poses with Great Britain’s Shelly Woods and David Weir after their victories in the wheelchair races in 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Advertising

Great Britain’s Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 metre champion Mo Farah (left) in the 2013 London Marathon (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Runners in fancy dress during the 2015 race (Adam Davy/PA)

Wales rugby star Shane Williams completed the 2016 race (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hand out water to runners during the 2017 London Marathon (Chris Jackson/PA)

Runners make their way over Tower Bridge during a baking hot race in 2018 (Steven Paston/PA)