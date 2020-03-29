Menu

Advertising

Anthony Crolla devastated by Manchester gym fire

UK & international sports | Published: | Last Updated:

Former WBA lightweight world champion vows young amateur club will rebuild.

Oleksandr Usyk v Tony Bellew â Manchester Arena

Former WBA lightweight world champion Anthony Crolla revealed his devastation after the gym he trained in was destroyed by fire.

The 33-year-old retired in November and started his amateur career at the gym in Manchester before he took it over 18 months ago.

Crolla told the BBC: “The gym was packed out every night with kids, it was a big part of the community,

“The gym is destroyed, the building is just a shell. There are a lot of other businesses, this is not just about me. This is people’s livelihoods.

“We will come back better than ever, without a doubt, but I am worried with the current coronavirus situation that it will take more time.

“And while I am devastated, I understand that there are bigger things happening.

“There are people who are losing their lives all the time. You have to put things into perspective. I know that as a young amateur club we will come back better than ever and come through this.”

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News