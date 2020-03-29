Anthony Crolla devastated by Manchester gym fire

Former WBA lightweight world champion Anthony Crolla revealed his devastation after the gym he trained in was destroyed by fire.

The 33-year-old retired in November and started his amateur career at the gym in Manchester before he took it over 18 months ago.

Crolla told the BBC: “The gym was packed out every night with kids, it was a big part of the community,

“The gym is destroyed, the building is just a shell. There are a lot of other businesses, this is not just about me. This is people’s livelihoods.

Thanks for everyone who’s got in touch regarding the gym. Phones gone mad so will get back in touch with u all soon as I can but they’re all appreciated. My heart is broken not just for all the kids but also for friends who’ve lost their livelihood/businesses in the building ? pic.twitter.com/9XwuIZMnU6 — anthony crolla (@ant_crolla) March 29, 2020

“We will come back better than ever, without a doubt, but I am worried with the current coronavirus situation that it will take more time.

“And while I am devastated, I understand that there are bigger things happening.

“There are people who are losing their lives all the time. You have to put things into perspective. I know that as a young amateur club we will come back better than ever and come through this.”