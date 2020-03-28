Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Saturday, March 28

The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s main developments.

(All times GMT)

Karren Brady revealed the news of West Ham players in self isolation (Yui Mok/PA)

9.30am – West Ham have eight players in self-isolation showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, Hammers vice-chairman Karren Brady revealed in her column in The Sun.

10.00am – QPR manager Mark Warburton told the PA news agency that the current season must be completed – even if it takes until the end of the year to do so – as he called on organisers to offer clarity with a realistic restart date.