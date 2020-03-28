Picture of the day – March 28

On this day in 2008, Sir Chris Hoy became the first British man to win the sprint title at the World Championships in 54 years.

The Scot powered to victory on home soil, pipping French rival Kevin Sireau on the line of the first run of the final before repeating the trick in the second to clinch gold at Manchester Velodrome.

He duly punched the air and soaked up the adulation of a delighted British crowd during a lap of honour, before embracing his family, who unfurled a banner containing the words ‘Chris Hoy, The Real McHoy’.

His winning times were 10.432secs and 10.497secs, while Sireau was gracious in defeat and could be seen applauding his opponent as he followed him around the track.

Hoy’s stunning victory – which came after he defeated defending champion Theo Bos in the quarter-finals – made him the first British rider to triumph in the event since Englishman Reg Harris won the last of his four professional world sprint titles at Cologne in 1954.

Later that year in Beijing, Hoy was the first British Olympian for 100 years to claim three golds in one Games and was deservedly named BBC Sports Personality of the Year, before being knighted in the 2009 New Year Honours.