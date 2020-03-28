Advertising
Kevin Pietersen’s new trim and isolation Olympics – sport stars on social media
Gary Neville outlined his plan for when football resumes.
Sports stars have had to find alternative ways to keep busy as the coronavirus pandemic halts the world’s sporting action.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what some of them were doing to fill their time on Saturday.
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen is performing a key role in his household during lockdown.
Great Britain hockey player Sam Ward, who is virtually blind in one eye, continued his own isolation Olympics with archery.
Gary Neville has been thinking about how the football season can be completed.
Tennis star Stan Wawrinka had plenty of social media messages on his 35th birthday
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.