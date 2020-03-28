Billy Joe Saunders says sorry after clip of him teaching men how to hit partners

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has apologised after a video emerged of him giving advice to men on how to hit their female partners if tempers flared during the coronavirus lockdown.

Footage showed the 30-year-old, who retained his title by beating Argentinian Marcelo Esteban Coceres in a technical knock out in Los Angeles last November, working out on a punch bag in a barn.

During the video, Saunders talked about how to react if “your old woman is giving you mouth” and “she’s coming at you, spitting a bit of venom in your face”.

I would never condone domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself I have a Daughter and if a man laid a finger on her it would be end well . Apologies if I offended any women stay blessed x — billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) March 28, 2020

The boxer talked about how to “hit her on the chin” and then “finish her off” as he demonstrated on the punch bag.

Following a fierce backlash on social media, Saunders apologised if he “offended any women”.

“I would never condone domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself,” Saunders said in a post on Twitter.

“I have a Daughter and if a man laid a finger on her it would be end well . Apologies if I offended any women stay blessed x”.

Billy Joe Saunders had been due to fight Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May (Yui Mok/PA)

Saunders had been scheduled to fight Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May, but the contest was postponed due to the pandemic.

Last week, Saunders had posted a video message clarification statement on his social media account after it emerged he made a call to an airline claiming concerns over a potential coronavirus infection.

As a result, coach Ben Davison and fellow boxer Josh Taylor were removed from a flight.