A look back at Super League in numbers
Sunday is the 24th anniversary of the competition’s first game between Paris St Germain and Sheffield Eagles.
Here, the PA news agency takes a numerical look at the competition then and now.
5 – the number of clubs from 1996 still in Super League 24 years on – the 1996 champions St Helens plus Wigan, Warrington, Castleford and Leeds.
17,873 – the crowd for the opening match in Paris in March 1996.
500 – the attendance officially recorded for the visit of Salford in July 1997.
6,571 – the average attendance in Super League in 1996.
8,228 – the average attendance for Super League in 2019.
28 – Paul Newlove’s league-leading try tally for St Helens in 1996.
257 – team-mate Bobbie Goulding led the league in total points.
27.9 – points per game in 1996.
22.5 – points per game in 2019.
102 – Super League I was the 102nd season of top-flight rugby league in England.
