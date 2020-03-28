A look back at Super League in numbers

Sunday marks the 24th anniversary of the first fixture in Super League, when Paris St Germain hosted Sheffield Eagles.

Here, the PA news agency takes a numerical look at the competition then and now.

5 – the number of clubs from 1996 still in Super League 24 years on – the 1996 champions St Helens plus Wigan, Warrington, Castleford and Leeds.

Captain Bobbie Goulding and St Helens lift the Super League Trophy in 1996 (John Giles/PA)

17,873 – the crowd for the opening match in Paris in March 1996.

500 – the attendance officially recorded for the visit of Salford in July 1997.

6,571 – the average attendance in Super League in 1996.

8,228 – the average attendance for Super League in 2019.

28 – Paul Newlove’s league-leading try tally for St Helens in 1996.

Paul Newlove was the leading try-scorer in Super League I (Bob Collier/PA)

257 – team-mate Bobbie Goulding led the league in total points.

27.9 – points per game in 1996.

22.5 – points per game in 2019.

102 – Super League I was the 102nd season of top-flight rugby league in England.