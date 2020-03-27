Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Friday, March 27

The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s main developments.

(All times GMT)

3.41am – Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) cancels the Magic Round, which had been due to take place in Brisbane in May.

5.30am – The NRL announces the cancellation of a host of competitions for 2020, including the Intrust Super Cup and Canterbury Cup NSW.

8.35am – Non-league Jersey Bulls say they will make their case to the Football Association after being denied promotion to the Combined Counties Premier Division. Jersey won all 27 of their Division One matches and had mathematically guaranteed promotion, which has now been denied after the FA’s decision to cancel the season from step three downwards.