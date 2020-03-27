Menu

Advertising

Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Friday, March 27

UK & international sports | Published:

.

NRL teams such as the Sydney Roosters had been due to take part in the cancelled Magic Round Brisbane

The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s main developments.

(All times GMT)

3.41am – Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) cancels the Magic Round, which had been due to take place in Brisbane in May.

5.30am – The NRL announces the cancellation of a host of competitions for 2020, including the Intrust Super Cup and Canterbury Cup NSW.

8.35am – Non-league Jersey Bulls say they will make their case to the Football Association after being denied promotion to the Combined Counties Premier Division. Jersey won all 27 of their Division One matches and had mathematically guaranteed promotion, which has now been denied after the FA’s decision to cancel the season from step three downwards.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News