Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Friday, March 27

3.41am – Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) cancels the Magic Round, which had been due to take place in Brisbane in May.

5.30am – The NRL announces the cancellation of a host of competitions for 2020, including the Intrust Super Cup and Canterbury Cup NSW.

8.35am – Non-league Jersey Bulls say they will make their case to the Football Association after being denied promotion to the Combined Counties Premier Division. Jersey won all 27 of their Division One matches and had mathematically guaranteed promotion, which has now been denied after the FA’s decision to cancel the season from step three downwards.

10.34am – The Diamond League postpones three more meetings – in Stockholm, Naples and Rome, and Rabat – all of which had been scheduled to happen in May.

11.00am – Manchester United outline contingency ticketing arrangements in case matches have to be played behind closed doors or cancelled.

Following the news that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed until 2021, the LPGA Tour and the @EvianChamp announced Friday that the 2020 Evian Championship will move to Aug. 6-9. MORE ⬇️ https://t.co/GWJcseyE3I — LPGA (@LPGA) March 27, 2020

1.38pm – The LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and tournament officials announce the Evian Championship will move into the week vacated by the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

1.57pm – Bath become the latest Gallagher Premiership club to ask players and staff to take a 25 per cent pay cut.

2.21pm – Sunderland announce they have recently placed a number of members of their non-playing staff on furlough as they attempt to protect jobs in the long-term.

4.37pm – The Football Association of Ireland announces a target date of the week ending June 28 for the resumption of the top-level Women’s National League.

7.00pm – The NHS announces the “We’re staying home” campaign, featuring leading sport stars including England footballers Raheem Sterling and Steph Houghton and cricket captains Joe Root and Heather Knight urging the public to stay in their homes. The campaign includes the Wembley arch being lit in the colours of the Italian flag for 90 minutes from 8pm, coinciding with when England’s friendly against Italy was due to be played, with the stadium’s exterior screens also displaying a message of solidarity in Italian.