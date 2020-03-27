Seven UK-based F1 teams work together on manufacturing ventilators

The seven UK-based Formula One teams are working on manufacturing ventilators to assist with the treatment of the coronavirus nationwide.

Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull, Racing Point, Haas, Renault and Williams are collectively part of ‘Project Pitlane’, seeking to pool their engineering expertise to provide much-needed medical devices.

A statement on the F1 website read: “The seven teams’ combined efforts, termed ‘Project Pitlane’, are part of a UK industry-wide effort to manufacture and deliver respiratory devices to support the national need.

Introducing Project Pitlane pic.twitter.com/J1bcOf9XSn — Formula 1 (@F1) March 27, 2020

“Project Pitlane is focused on three workstreams. These workstreams vary in scope from reverse engineering existing medical devices, to support in scaling the production of existing ventilator designs, to the rapid design and prototype manufacture of a new device.

“Project Pitlane will pool the resources and capabilities of its member teams to greatest effect, focusing on the core skills of the F1 industry: rapid design, prototype manufacture, test and skilled assembly.

“F1’s unique ability to rapidly respond to engineering and technological challenges allows the group to add value to the wider engineering industry’s response. The seven teams remain ready to support in other areas requiring rapid, innovative technology responses to the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”