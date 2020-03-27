Scottish PFA urges clubs to place players on full pay furlough leave

The Scottish PFA has urged clubs to place their players on full pay furlough leave.

It has also warned against clubs imposing wage cuts or terminating contracts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scottish football remains suspended until at least April 30, causing financial issues across the game.

Scottish football faces a financial squeeze (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A statement read: “PFA Scotland encourages clubs to urgently take advice on accessing the wide range of emergency measures announced by the Chancellor last week.

“(And to) apply for support from the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. The union considers that clubs should be placing players on full pay furlough leave effective from March 13, 2020 enabling them to re-claim 80 per cent of wage costs of up to the £2,500 per month for each player.

“Clubs must not and should not be unilaterally imposing contractual changes such as wage cuts.

“Further, the pandemic cannot and should not be used as a reason for terminating contracts – time-consuming and costly litigation in the civil courts and disputes before the League will not be in anyone’s interests at this difficult time.”