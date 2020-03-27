Scarlets training facility undergoing temporary conversion to hospital ward

Work is under way to convert part of Scarlets’ training ground into a temporary hospital ward amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, will provide additional bed space for hundreds of people on the turf of its indoor training pitch, described by the club as the Barn, with the aim of being ready for an anticipated peak in demand in May.

The wooden foundations of the makeshift ward now cover the green turf of the pitch, normally used by Welsh side Scarlets, and will soon be under the management of doctors and nurses from Hywel Dda University Health Board.

Rapid progress is being made converting three sites in Carmarthenshire into temporary medical provision. It is hoped the sites will be ready within weeks, in time for an anticipated peak demand for beds in May Read more ➡️ https://t.co/0lxFMvzcy0 pic.twitter.com/aSrKKRZV6w — Cyngor Sir Gâr | CCC (@CarmsCouncil) March 26, 2020

Carmarthenshire County Council has also commissioned contractors to turn Carmarthen Leisure Centre, and indoor bowls hall the Selwyn Samuel Centre into temporary bed space for the NHS.

Council leader Emlyn Dole said: “It is impressive to see both the scale of work and the pace at which staff are working to get these facilities ready.

“Not one of us wishes we were ever in this position but I want to thank our officers, contractors and staff at each venue for working tirelessly to prepare for and respond to this crisis.”