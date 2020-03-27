Novak Djokovic donates a million euros to buy medical equipment in Serbia

Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena are donating one million euros to buy ventilators and other medical equipment to fight the coronavirus in Serbia.

The world tennis number one sought advice from people around the world on how best to direct help where it is needed before making the donation, which is approximately £890,000.

He said on sportklub.rs: “Unfortunately, the number of those infected is increasing.

“Jelena, I, my foundation, have decided to gather as much relevant information as possible this week to determine how best to donate our resources – knowledge, time, money, how it will affect the largest number of people across Serbia.”

Djokovic will use family contacts to buy equipment from China and Europe.

He continued on sportklub.rs: “Through my uncle Goran, who has an influential network of people in the Chinese market, we were able to reach the producers directly, waiting for specific information about the quantity so that we could make a donation, and my parents have good contacts in Europe, primarily in Germany.”

Djokovic is the latest tennis superstar to pledge a significant sum of money to help in the efforts to tackle the effects of the virus.

Roger Federer and wife Mirka revealed earlier this week they are donating one million Swiss francs (approximately £840,000) to help vulnerable families in Switzerland while Rafael Nadal and Spanish basketball star Pau Gasol have launched a campaign to raise 11million euros (approximately £9.2million).