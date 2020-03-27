Kane Williamson’s dog and Mark Wood’s moves – sports stars on social media

Sports stars have had to find alternative ways to keep busy as the coronavirus pandemic halts the world’s sporting action.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what some of them were doing to fill their time on Friday.

New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson has been keeping sharp by giving his dog Sandy some catching practice in the slips.

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire was again dominating the top-bin challenge.

England paceman Mark Wood showed off his moves in the garden…

During a hugely challenging time for us all, our players have been looking at ways to stay active at home. They want to share with you their tips to hopefully brighten up your day. First up, a dance challenge from @MAWood33! ?#StayHomeSaveLives #StayInWorkOut pic.twitter.com/Io3Mz3IW3R — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 27, 2020

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s ‘Stay at Home Challenge’ did not go according to plan!

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was keeping his fitness up.

Former England rugby union World Cup winner Will Greenwood has been keeping his mind sharp with an online maths quiz.

My Maths Quiz starts at 2 troops.. all you need is a pencil and paper… see you then.. Twitter Live — Will Greenwood (@WillGreenwood) March 27, 2020

Laura Robson and Katie Boulter took to TikTok, while their fellow British tennis player Harriet Dart was working hard in the garage.

Former boxer Ricky Hatton made his own cocktail…

Five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld reenacted Wayne Mardle’s entrance after losing to ‘Hawaii 501’ in the PDC’s walk-on World Cup on Twitter on Thursday.

Golfer Justin Thomas showed off the results of his cycling Peloton workout.

Fellow golfer Lee Westwood seemed to find the workout tough.

Manchester City and England midfielder Jill Scott went through her coaching session drills.

Obvious Jills football session number 2! Football drills so we don’t lose our touch whilst at home! Complete each drill 3 times! Complete the challenge at the end for a chance to win a prize! #jillscottfootballchallenge #obviousjill Tag me! Please share! pic.twitter.com/nuiNqBDdqV — Jill Scott (@JillScottJS8) March 27, 2020

This Durham cricket duo also took part in a skills session.

Today’s drill is with Rachel and Layla of @DCB_Women A superb way to test your reaction skills by quickly catching the ball from the wall. How many can you do in 30 seconds, time yourself⏰#DurhamCricketSkillsChallenge pic.twitter.com/qR7eDgCj27 — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) March 27, 2020

Erm, not quite an athlete. But brilliant nonetheless from commentator Andrew Cotter.