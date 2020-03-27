Advertising
Kane Williamson’s dog and Mark Wood’s moves – sports stars on social media
Manchester United pair Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba had mixed fortunes when passing the time away.
Sports stars have had to find alternative ways to keep busy as the coronavirus pandemic halts the world’s sporting action.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what some of them were doing to fill their time on Friday.
New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson has been keeping sharp by giving his dog Sandy some catching practice in the slips.
Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire was again dominating the top-bin challenge.
England paceman Mark Wood showed off his moves in the garden…

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s ‘Stay at Home Challenge’ did not go according to plan!
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was keeping his fitness up.

Former England rugby union World Cup winner Will Greenwood has been keeping his mind sharp with an online maths quiz.
Laura Robson and Katie Boulter took to TikTok, while their fellow British tennis player Harriet Dart was working hard in the garage.
Former boxer Ricky Hatton made his own cocktail…
Five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld reenacted Wayne Mardle’s entrance after losing to ‘Hawaii 501’ in the PDC’s walk-on World Cup on Twitter on Thursday.
Golfer Justin Thomas showed off the results of his cycling Peloton workout.
Fellow golfer Lee Westwood seemed to find the workout tough.
Manchester City and England midfielder Jill Scott went through her coaching session drills.
This Durham cricket duo also took part in a skills session.
Erm, not quite an athlete. But brilliant nonetheless from commentator Andrew Cotter.

