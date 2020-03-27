Greg Rutherford welcomes Sport England’s campaign to keep people fit at home

Olympic champion Greg Rutherford has welcomed a campaign to help people keep fit at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Rutherford has partnered with grassroots funding body Sport England to encourage the nation to share videos and photos of their home workouts using the #StayInWorkout hashtag.

A website, stayinworkout.org, has been launched as part of the ‘Join The Movement’ campaign to offer advice on how to stay active while adhering to current Government guidelines on staying at home as much as possible to limit the rate of infection.

️?‍♂️Looking for some afternoon exercise tips to help you #StayInWorkOut? Five-time Olympic medallist @MaxWhitlock1 has been sharing some home workouts so we can all Join The Movement from home@uk_sport | @Sport_England | #StayHomeSaveLives | @BritGymnastics | @DHSCgovuk pic.twitter.com/KT49mgbu2N — DCMS (@DCMS) March 26, 2020

Rutherford, who won Olympic gold on Super Saturday at the London 2012 Games, admits to being a lover of the great outdoors under normal circumstances and believes anything which allows people to maintain social interaction is to be applauded.

“You realise in these scenarios that the social interaction that you have with people – just going round people’s houses, seeing family members, is incredibly important for our mental health in particular, and taking that away from people is very hard for them to deal with,” he told the PA news agency.

“So anything that can promote a bit of social interaction and togetherness, and a slightly family feel, is hugely important at this time.

“Now you have a way everyone can get involved, push each other if you wish. It gives people a place to burn off that energy and blow off a bit of steam.”

The website signposts visitors to workout content such as Les Mills On Demand, Joe Wicks (The Body Coach) and FiiT.

As well as Rutherford, a number of stars from the world of sport and showbiz are involved, including Olympic gymnastics gold medallist Max Whitlock and Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hauer.

“A lot of our lifestyle is geared around being outside but fundamentally a change like that in the short term to save people’s lives in the long term is something we all need to get our heads around and realise that it’s very important to do,” Rutherford said.

