Eddie Jones urges public to follow ‘head coach’ Boris Johnson

Eddie Jones has sought to rally the rugby community during the coronavirus pandemic with a reminder to follow the leadership of the nation’s “head coach” Boris Johnson.

Jones was speaking from Japan the day after it was revealed he is taking a pay cut in excess of 25 per cent to assist the Rugby Football Union as they seek to mitigate against losses of up to £50million over the next 18 months as a result of the crisis.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney and his executive team are taking salary reductions of the same amount.

“It’s obviously a difficult time at the moment, but rugby clubs are such an important part of life and it’s important that they keep maintaining their responsibility in the community,” England boss Jones said.

A message from Eddie to the entire rugby community ? Keep supporting each other, keep improving and #StayHome pic.twitter.com/9q09akw5dU — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 27, 2020

“Rugby has always been a game about team-work and at the moment team-work is so important for the nation. So make sure you keep your discipline up.

“Follow the head coach of the moment, who is Boris Johnson. Keep your discipline, keep your social distance.

“And for the players keep working on your game because you can still improve your game at this time. You can set up a gym at home, you can do some training in the back yard, you can practise your skills, get your parents to help you.

“It’s a difficult time, but keep positive because we’ll get out of this and beat this virus and rugby will commence. So keep your spirits up, we’re supporting you and keep supporting England.”

Prime Minister Johnson announced on social media on Friday that he is self isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, but says he will continue to lead the Government’s response.