Diamond League postpones May meetings due to coronavirus

The Diamond League has announced the postponement of its meetings scheduled for May due to the escalating coronavirus crisis.

The meets in Stockholm, Naples and Rome, and Rabat have joined the opening events in Qatar and China, which were already cancelled.

The Diamond League said it remained hopeful of announcing a re-arranged schedule for the 2020 season in due course.

As the global spread of COVID-19 continues, we have decided to suspend @BAUHAUSGALAN (24th May), @goldengala_roma (28th May) and @MeetingIM6 (31st May). We must all do our bit to help fight the pandemic and #StayHome. More: https://t.co/01HFOsZ4EW — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) March 27, 2020

It said in a statement: “The meeting organisers, the Wanda Diamond League and World Athletics remain committed to delivering a structured extensive season in 2020.

“The aim is to ensure that athletes can compete at the highest possible level

this year, and that fans will be able to see their favourite stars in action,

whenever the global health situation allows.”

Despite new statistics showing the US is the world’s worst affected nation from the virus, the NFL indicated its draft will go ahead as scheduled next month.

The NFL draft is set to proceed as scheduled (Simon Cooper/PA)

In a memo seen by nfl.com, commissioner Roger Goodell instructs teams to ensure their draft operations are conducted in a way that ensures the safety of staff during the coronavirus crisis.

Goodell wrote: “Everyone recognises that public health conditions are highly

uncertain and there is no assurance that we can select a different date and be

confident that conditions will be significantly more favourable than they are

today.

“I also believe that the draft can serve a very positive purpose for our

clubs, our fans, and the country at large, and many of you have agreed.”

Meanwhile non-league Jersey Bulls say they will seek clarification from the Football Association after the current season for clubs from levels three to six was declared void.

Jersey had already mathematically ensured promotion from Division One of the Combined Counties League after winning all 27 of their matches in the current campaign.

In a statement the club said: “The club was in the unusual position of having

already secured promotion at the time the league was suspended and we will be engaging further with the FA and Combined Counties League on this issue.”