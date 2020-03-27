Decision on whether British Grand Prix takes place could happen next week

A decision on whether this season’s British Grand Prix goes ahead could be taken as early as next week.

Formula One bosses are in the process of putting together a new schedule after the opening eight races were called off.

It is understood the sport is keen to publish a revised calendar – with the aim to start racing this summer – before postponing any further races.

But their hand could be forced with the All England Club holding an emergency summit on whether this year’s Wimbledon will take place in the coming days.

Stuart Pringle is Silverstone managing director (Chris Radburn/PA)

It is expected that the tournament, which concludes a week before the British Grand Prix, will be either postponed or cancelled, placing pressure on F1 to act.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle has said a decision on whether one of the highlights of the British sporting summer goes ahead must be taken 12 weeks before their July 19 slot.

“It is not our decision alone,” said Pringle, who revealed that 70 per cent of his staff have been placed on furlough in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wouldn’t do anything without an agreement with Formula One, and the challenges that come with changing an international calendar.

“We are trying to find the right answer, but 12 weeks is the drop-dead date to get things prepared.”

Earlier this week, Motorsport UK, the governing body for motor racing in this country, extended its suspension of events through until the end of June.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed – which normally pulls in a gate of more than 200,000 people across four days – had been set to take place the weekend before British Grand Prix but has been postponed.