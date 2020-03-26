Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Thursday, March 26

The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s main developments.

(All times GMT)

9.00am – A new task force set up to reschedule the Tokyo Olympic Games meets for the first time on Thursday.

9.35am – Championship club Leeds’ players, management and senior staff volunteer to defer their wages for the foreseeable future so that all non-football staff can be paid during the sport’s shutdown.

? Side Before Self, Every Time — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 26, 2020

9.40am – Burnley pledge to continue to pay all casual staff while football is suspended.

10.14am – The Spanish leg of the MotoGP season – the Gran Premio de Espana, scheduled for early May – is postponed.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the #SpanishGP ?? has been postponed ? Full details in the article below ⬇️https://t.co/pVTTW4Cyhb — MotoGP™?? (@MotoGP) March 26, 2020

10.30am – Newcastle Falcons place all players and staff on furlough due to the outbreak.

10.36am – Senior executives of the Rugby Football League take pay cuts to ease the financial pressures caused by the suspension of the game.