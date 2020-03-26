Skateboarding competition goes virtual as stars compete to win public vote

England’s top skateboarders have been offered the chance to beat the coronavirus lockdown by taking part in a virtual National Championships this weekend.

Up to 80 entrants will be invited to self-film a trick from their home and submit it to the governing body’s social media channels, with a subsequent public vote deciding the winners.

The National Championships had been scheduled to take place at Graystone Action Sports Academy in Manchester this weekend, with Olympic qualifying points available.

Olympic hope Alex Decunha could compete in the virtual National Championships (John Walton/PA)

Skateboard England chief executive James Hope-Gill said: “During the current circumstances we want to celebrate the amazing skateboard talent we have here in the UK and give them an opportunity to compete, as well as helping us to deliver key messages about staying at home and being active during this difficult time.

“Although the skateboarders won’t actually receive Olympic qualifying points in the competition, there will be a bit of prize money, it will inspire others to stay active at home and will be a bit of fun.”

The vote for the virtual National Championships will go online on Saturday March 28, with a winner being announced the following day on social media.