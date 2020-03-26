RFU to ask Eddie Jones to take a pay cut as pandemic hits finances

England head coach Eddie Jones will be asked to match the Rugby Football Union’s executive team by taking a pay cut in excess of 25 per cent.

The RFU is facing revenue losses in the region of £45-50million over the next 18 months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Discussions are being held with Jones and his coaching assistants over a reduction in salary, the PA news agency understands.

The RFU will ask Eddie Jones to take a cut (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jones is the highest paid coach in international rugby, earning in the region of £750,000 per year.

The 60-year-old’s current deal expires in July 2021 and as yet there has been no move to extend his contract until the next World Cup in 2023.

It was revealed on Wednesday evening that RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney and his fellow executives will be taking significant pay cuts.

Statement | RFU CEO Bill Sweeney has released a statement including details of a £7m support package for community clubs. Please read the full statement below. — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 25, 2020

Twickenham had already forecast for losses in 2020 due to the cost of last summer’s World Cup campaign and only hosting two Six Nations games, but that has escalated due to the Covid-19 crisis.

A funding package worth £7million to provide support for clubs in England below the second tier Greene King IPA Championship, including £5million in loans, has been put together.

Many Gallagher Premiership cubs have agreed 25 per cent wage cuts with players, although this has met with some opposition.