Remembering ‘Super Saturday’ at the London 2012 Olympics

Super Saturday at London 2012 was Team GB’s best day at the Olympics in 104 years.

It culminated in three stunning gold medals on a magnificent evening at the Olympic Stadium.

The start of the gold rush

Katherine Copeland (left) and Sophie Hosking enjoyed success in the women’s double sculls (Stephen Pond/PA)

Super Saturday is mostly remembered for the evening entertainment in the Olympic Stadium but it started earlier in the day at Eton Dorney. The men’s four of Alex Gregory, Pete Reed, Tom James and Andrew Triggs Hodge won gold and then 10 minutes later women’s double sculls pair Katherine Copeland and Sophie Hosking did the same to kick off an historic day.

Velodrome victory

Great Britain’s (left to right) Dani King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell secured team pursuit gold (Tim Ireland/PA)

The Velodrome was the scene of huge success for Team GB at London 2012 – Super Saturday had its share. Dani King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell broke the world record in their heat against Canada, then smashed it again in the final as they easily beat the United States in the women’s team pursuit.

Jessica Ennis starts the late drama

One of the greatest nights in British Olympic history happened six years ago today ? What a 'Super Saturday' it was? pic.twitter.com/4AxPQs3PJz — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 4, 2018

At 21.02 Ennis crossed the line first in the 800 metres to claim gold in the heptathlon ahead of Germany’s Lilli Schwarzkopf. The home favourite had been tipped for victory and was almost certain of gold going into the final event, and finished 306 points ahead of Schwarzkopf.

Rutherford raises the bar

Greg Rutherford celebrates his gold medal at London 2012 (Stephen Pond/PA)

The celebrations continued soon after when Greg Rutherford was confirmed as the long jump champion. He had got under way at 19.55 and went top of the leaderboard with his second jump of 8.21m, before his fourth jump of 8.31m extended his lead to wrap up the title ahead of American Mitchell Watt.

Farah finishes the job

With Rutherford cheering from the sidelines, Mo Farah claimed the first of his four Olympic gold medals in the 10,000m. He beat then training partner Galen Rupp into second with Ethiopia’s Tariku Bekele third. Farah went onto win the 5,000m before defending both titles four years later in Rio.