Remembering ‘Super Saturday’ at the London 2012 Olympics
August 4 was Team GB’s most successful day at the Olympics in more than a century.
It culminated in three stunning gold medals on a magnificent evening at the Olympic Stadium.
The start of the gold rush
Super Saturday is mostly remembered for the evening entertainment in the Olympic Stadium but it started earlier in the day at Eton Dorney. The men’s four of Alex Gregory, Pete Reed, Tom James and Andrew Triggs Hodge won gold and then 10 minutes later women’s double sculls pair Katherine Copeland and Sophie Hosking did the same to kick off an historic day.
Velodrome victory
The Velodrome was the scene of huge success for Team GB at London 2012 – Super Saturday had its share. Dani King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell broke the world record in their heat against Canada, then smashed it again in the final as they easily beat the United States in the women’s team pursuit.
Jessica Ennis starts the late drama
At 21.02 Ennis crossed the line first in the 800 metres to claim gold in the heptathlon ahead of Germany’s Lilli Schwarzkopf. The home favourite had been tipped for victory and was almost certain of gold going into the final event, and finished 306 points ahead of Schwarzkopf.
Rutherford raises the bar
The celebrations continued soon after when Greg Rutherford was confirmed as the long jump champion. He had got under way at 19.55 and went top of the leaderboard with his second jump of 8.21m, before his fourth jump of 8.31m extended his lead to wrap up the title ahead of American Mitchell Watt.
Farah finishes the job
With Rutherford cheering from the sidelines, Mo Farah claimed the first of his four Olympic gold medals in the 10,000m. He beat then training partner Galen Rupp into second with Ethiopia’s Tariku Bekele third. Farah went onto win the 5,000m before defending both titles four years later in Rio.
