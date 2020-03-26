Picture of the day – March 26

On this day in 1955, Cambridge went on to win the 101st University Boat Race, beating Oxford by 16 lengths.

The Light Blues were the heavier crew, but claimed a second victory in three years in a time of 19 minutes 10 seconds.

The race had more non-British rowers than in previous years, with four Australians in the Oxford boat – including Ted Pain, an Olympic bronze medal winner from the men’s eight at the 1952 Games.

Oxford, who had won the toss and started from the Surrey station, made the better start to edge ahead as the crews passed the Craven Steps.

Cambridge, though, made the most of a steering mistake by Oxford’s cox on the approach to Hammersmith Bridge as the Light Blues pulled clear.

After some rough water in Corney Reach, it was Cambridge who finished stronger, extending their lead to some 20 seconds at Barnes Bridge and went on to claim the second largest victory margin in the race’s history.