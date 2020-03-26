Netflix drama ‘The English Game’ shines spotlight on FA luminary Arthur Kinnaird

Netflix’s new six-part drama ‘The English Game’ charts the sport’s origins, with a special focus on long-serving Football Association president Arthur Kinnaird.

Born in Kensington in 1847, Kinnaird was educated at Eton and later Cambridge, before working in banking – eventually becoming a director at Barclays.

Kinnaird played in a record nine FA Cup finals between 1873 and 1883, winning three times with Wanderers and twice with Old Etonians, as well as being capped for Scotland.

A pitch invasion at Wembley Stadium following the 1923 FA Cup final, just months after Arthur Kinnaird’s death (PA Archive)

By the age of 21 he was already on the FA committee, becoming treasurer in 1877 and president in 1890.

He remained president for the next 33 years until his death in 1923, just months before the opening of Wembley Stadium.