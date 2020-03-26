Menu

Advertising

Harry Kane gets the kids drawing – What sport stars did at home

UK & international sports | Published:

The England striker asked for pictures of doctors, nurses and ambulances and said he would retweet his favourites.

Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy have been busy at home

Sports stars have had to find alternative ways to keep busy as the coronavirus pandemic halts the world’s sporting action.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what some of them were doing on Thursday as they filled their time.

England captain Harry Kane set children stuck at home a challenge. The Tottenham striker asked youngsters to draw doctors, nurses and ambulances and said he would retweet his favourites.

Jamie Vardy was giving a maths lesson. Or receiving one.

View this post on Instagram

Maths lessons ➕➖✖️➗ #hometeam

A post shared by Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) on

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was working from home…

View this post on Instagram

Working from home…

A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on

Advertising

Brighton’s first-team squad sent a joint message from their homes. Stars including Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Aaron Mooy and Glenn Murray urged everyone to ‘stay at home, and stay safe’.

Double Olympic gymnastics champion Max Whitlock rolled out the ‘Whitlock Workout’.

Advertising

Former darts player Wayne Mardle, now a pundit and commentator, recreated his energetic walk-on from his playing days in his garden, accompanied by his dog Sherlock.

Heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker was jumping.

In tennis, doubles player Jamie Murray was another home workout-er.

View this post on Instagram

Progressive Lunge Sequence. Start at the beginning and work your way up thru the sequence. For consistency I would aim to do 8 reps on each leg per exercise. You could do one lunge sequence all the way thru or you could start with just forward lunges and add in a new lunge each day or whenever you feel confortable. There are no rules! Example Workouts: • Beginners: Lunge 1 – 3 sets x 8 reps. Add in a new lunge when you feel ready and build up thru the sequence. Medium: 1 set x 8 reps of each lunge. Add in extra sets as and when you feel ready. Advanced: 3 sets of Full Lunge Sequence. 90secs rest in between sets. Increase sets when you feel ready. #workout #lockdown #homeworkout #gym #fitness #health #lifestyle

A post shared by Jamie Murray (@jamie__murray) on

While Laura Robson took to TikTok.

As did Elina Svitolina.

And New Zealand rugby star Dan Carter swapped sports for the lockdown as he embarked on a mammoth cricket Test in his back garden.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News