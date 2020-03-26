Harry Kane gets the kids drawing – What sport stars did at home

Sports stars have had to find alternative ways to keep busy as the coronavirus pandemic halts the world’s sporting action.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what some of them were doing on Thursday as they filled their time.

England captain Harry Kane set children stuck at home a challenge. The Tottenham striker asked youngsters to draw doctors, nurses and ambulances and said he would retweet his favourites.

With schools shut and everyone staying home I’d like to set some youngsters the task of drawing the incredible NHS doctors, nurses, ambulances. Be as creative as you like! Post them using #ThankYouNHS and I’ll retweet/repost the best ones! #StayHomeSaveLives — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 26, 2020

Jamie Vardy was giving a maths lesson. Or receiving one.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was working from home…

Advertising

Brighton’s first-team squad sent a joint message from their homes. Stars including Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Aaron Mooy and Glenn Murray urged everyone to ‘stay at home, and stay safe’.

Double Olympic gymnastics champion Max Whitlock rolled out the ‘Whitlock Workout’.

Advertising

Former darts player Wayne Mardle, now a pundit and commentator, recreated his energetic walk-on from his playing days in his garden, accompanied by his dog Sherlock.

Heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker was jumping.

In tennis, doubles player Jamie Murray was another home workout-er.

While Laura Robson took to TikTok.

You don’t want to know how long this took me to make. Tiktok is hard. pic.twitter.com/2x0c3PDqnd — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) March 26, 2020

As did Elina Svitolina.

And New Zealand rugby star Dan Carter swapped sports for the lockdown as he embarked on a mammoth cricket Test in his back garden.