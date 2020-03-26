Governing bodies take measures to curb financial impact of coronavirus pandemic

A new task force set up to reschedule the Tokyo Olympics met for the first time on Thursday, while some governing bodies and clubs have taken measures to curb the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

An “unprecedented challenge” awaits the task force, according to the president of the local organising committee, with the Games now definitely not taking place in 2020.

The aim is to find a suitable date no later than the summer of 2021, two days after International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach agreed to postpone the Games that were due to take place this summer.

“From now we take on an unprecedented challenge,” Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Yoshiro Mori told the 30-strong group, in quotes reported by the Kyodo news agency.

Joint Statement from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee

England head coach Eddie Jones will be asked to emulate the Rugby Football Union’s executive team by taking a pay cut in excess of 25 per cent.

The RFU is facing revenue losses in the region of £45-50million over the next 18 months as a result of the disruption to income streams caused by Covid-19.

Discussions are being held with Jones and his coaching assistants over a reduction in salary, the PA news agency understands.

Newcastle Falcons, meanwhile, have placed all players and staff on furlough due to the outbreak of the virus.

England head coach Eddie Jones could be taking a pay cut (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The PA news agency understands bosses at the Kingston Park club have written to employees to explain the move, asking for formal consent from all staff.

The International Cricket Council has opened up its vault of memorable matches in a bid to help broadcasters and fans fill the current void left by the crisis.

With fixtures across the globe scrubbed from a usually packed calendar due to the pandemic, the world governing body has stepped in to make some old favourites from its archives available.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said: “With no live cricket to unite our fans around the world we thought the next best thing would be to release our archive to broadcast partners so fans can enjoy some magnificent memories.

“We hope this move will help our broadcast partners replace cancelled sports fixtures with some highly engaging content and give cricket fans the opportunity to relive some of the great cricketing moments whilst we all stay at home.”

Formula One team McLaren have confirmed that all staff quarantined in Melbourne have returned home.

MotoGP’s Spanish Grand Prix has been postponed with the event due to have been held at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Niete from May 1-3.

A meeting between the Premier League, the English Football League and the

Professional Footballers’ Association to discuss the financial impact of the

pandemic will take place on Friday, the PA news agency understands.

On Wednesday afternoon the PFA called for an urgent meeting around some of the drastic measures being proposed or considered by clubs in relation to player wages.

It is understood even at Premier League level clubs are considering measures to temporarily defer wages.

Players, coaching staff and senior management team of Championship leaders Leeds have volunteered a wage deferral for the foreseeable future to ensure all non-football staff can be paid during the crisis.

We are pleased to confirm that as of yesterday evening, all team personnel who were in self-isolation in Melbourne, as well as management who had stayed with them, have now safely returned home.

“Following a regular catch-up between chief executive Angus Kinnear, director of football Victor Orta and several senior players, the decision was made by the squad to defer part of their own salaries to ensure that the club can continue to pay all 272 members of full-time staff and the majority of casual staff for the coming months,” a club statement read.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has written an open letter to fans urging them to “respect and protect” NHS workers by following the Government’s coronavirus stay-at-home guidelines.

Burnley will continue to pay all casual staff while football is suspended.

Chief executive Neil Hart said: “This is a difficult time for everyone and we wanted to reassure those who work in casual roles on either a matchday or non-matchday for Burnley Football Club that they will not be financially

disadvantaged by the current situation.”