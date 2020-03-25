What action can we still look forward to?

The football season is in limbo, Euro 2020 and the Olympics have been pushed back until next year while the worlds of golf, cricket, tennis, rugby, motor racing and countless other sports have been decimated by coronavirus.

Here, the PA News agency looks at which major events are still scheduled to go ahead this year.

Football

England are due back in action in JSeptember (Tim Goode/PA)

The 2020/21 Premier League season is due to start on August 8, although that will surely change if the current campaign is to finish. The Scottish Premiership is scheduled to begin a week earlier. England commence their Nations League campaign in Denmark on September 8. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also in Nations League action.

Tennis

With the clay-court season wiped out tennis is scheduled to resume on June 8, with the Queen’s Club championships starting a week later. As things stand Wimbledon is due to begin on June 29. The US Open starts on August 24 with the French Open moved from its May slot to October. The last ATP Tour Finals to be held at London’s O2 begin on November 15.

Advertising

Golf

Royal St George’s is due to host the Open Championships (David Davies/PA)

The Masters and the US PGA Championship have been postponed, so the next major event is the US Open on June 18-21. The Open Championship, at Royal St George’s from July 16-19, is still on the sporting calendar as is the AIG Women’s British Open at Royal Troon in late August. The Ryder Cup, in Wisconsin, is scheduled for September 25.

Cricket

Advertising

Ben Stokes will be hunting more runs against West Indies (Mike Egerton/PA)

England’s tour of Sri Lanka was cut short so their next action is the three-Test series against West Indies, starting at The Oval on June 4. Australia and Pakistan are due to tour in July and August respectively. England women face India and South Africa, starting in June. Domestically, the T20 Blast is currently scheduled to start on May 28, with the new Hundred tournament due to run in July and August. The 50-over One-day Cup begins in July.

Formula One

With the Australian and Monaco Grands Prix cancelled and races in Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Holland, Spain and Azerbaijan postponed, the next scheduled Grand Prix is in Canada on June 14. The British Grand Prix at Silverstone is on July 19.

Rugby

New Zealand head to Twickenham in November (Adam Davy/PA)

England are due to play in Japan on July 4 and again a week later, the same dates that two-Test series’ between Australia and Ireland, New Zealand and Wales and South Africa and Scotland begin. England’s autumn internationals start against New Zealand at Twickenham on November 7. In rugby league the first Test between England and Australia takes place on October 31.

Others

Anthony Joshua puts his titles on the line in June (Nick Potts/PA)

Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title fight against Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is currently due to take place on June 20. The London Marathon was moved from its April date to October 4. The Anniversary Games are at the London Stadium on July 4-5, the same time as the British round of the World Superbike Championship at Donington Park. The UK Snooker Championship in York runs from November 24 to December 6. The Tour de France is still scheduled to begin on June 27.