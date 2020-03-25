Menu

Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Wednesday, March 25

The Olympic torch relay has been postponed.

The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s main developments.

(All times GMT)

2.06am – The Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay is postponed after the Games themselves were pushed back to 2021 on Tuesday.

8.00am – Brighton announce they will donate 1,000 tickets for future matches to frontline NHS workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic and encourage other clubs to do likewise.

8.10am – Bournemouth join Brighton’s initiative with a similar promise to provide tickets for NHS staff.

