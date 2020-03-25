Soccer Aid postponed until later in the year due to coronavirus pandemic

Soccer Aid’s organisers have postponed this summer’s charity game at Old Trafford due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The match featuring celebrities and football greats has been running since 2006, raising more than £38million for Unicef to help children all over the world.

Soccer Aid secured a record-breaking £7.9m at Stamford Bridge last year and was slated for a return to Old Trafford on June 6.

However, the escalating Covid-19 outbreak has seen organisers announce the postponement of the England against Soccer Aid World XI FC clash until later in 2020.

A statement read: “The health and safety of the general public, Soccer Aid for Unicef fans and players is paramount.

“The postponement has been decided based on UK Government advice and consultation with many other event stakeholders, plus the football family.

“Whilst a new date has not yet been confirmed, several options are being explored.

“Soccer Aid for Unicef remains committed to holding an event later this year to raise vital funds and help children everywhere grow up happy, healthy and able to play.”