Picture of the day – March 25

UK & international sports | Published:

Everton and Liverpool posed together after battling out a 0-0 draw at Wembley on March 25, 1984

On this day in 1984, Liverpool and Everton battled out a goalless draw in the Milk Cup final at Wembley.

The sides, managed by Joe Fagan and Howard Kendall respectively, posed together amicably after failing to break the deadlock over 90 minutes and extra time.

Three days later the replay took place at Manchester City’s Maine Road, where a first-half goal from skipper Graeme Souness secured the Reds a 1-0 win.

What was Fagan’s first season as boss was the fourth in succession in which Liverpool had won the trophy – they also claimed a third consecutive league title that term, and won the European Cup.

Everton went on to secure silverware of their own as they won the FA Cup, beating Watford 2-0 at Wembley.

And in the following campaign Kendall’s Toffees were crowned league champions and won the European Cup Winners’ Cup, while Fagan’s Liverpool ended up trophyless.

