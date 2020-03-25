Kevin De Bruyne’s workout and Dele Alli’s trainers – sport stars on social media

Sports stars have had to find alternative ways to keep busy as the coronavirus pandemic halts much of the world’s sporting action.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what some of them were doing on Wednesday as they filled their time.

England international Jill Scott encouraged her followers to work on their football skills with a series of garden drills.

Welcome to Obvious Jill's football sessions! Football drills so we don’t lose our touch whilst staying home! Complete the challenge at the end too for a chance to win a prize! #jillscottfootballchallenge pic.twitter.com/CdzDRNr2li — Jill Scott (@JillScottJS8) March 25, 2020

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne enjoyed working out at home.

No weights? No problem! ? Looks like KDB is switching up his home work-outs…? ? @DeBruyneKev ? #ManCity pic.twitter.com/DM26wtwzES — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 25, 2020

Roger Federer and wife Mirka announced they would donate 1million Swiss francs (£858,645) to vulnerable families in Switzerland.

Bristol flanker Dan Thomas found a novel way of keeping his scrum form sharp.

No scrum machine? ?‍♂️ No problem. ?@Daniel_thomas93 on the family farm… ??? pic.twitter.com/j41mVx1Etf — Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) March 25, 2020

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli could not contain his excitement at his new trainers.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire took on the top-bins challenge, with England team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jesse Lingard going one better.

Former Brazil playmaker Kaka still has the skills to pay the bills…

England paceman Stuart Broad was keeping up his fitness, alongside fellow bowlers Mark Wood and James Anderson.

Playing darts all year round keeps Peter Wright busy, so the world champion is using the break to complete jobs around the house.

How are you guys and girls coping with isolation. I'm doing all the jobs I never get time to do. I hope your all staying safe. pic.twitter.com/OQaoODQ3Gy — Peter Wright (@snakebitewright) March 25, 2020

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp was innovating.

Skipper hard on the weights ?? pic.twitter.com/6zjTQzP3by — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 25, 2020

Darts star Fallon Sherrock and tennis player Heather Watson took to TikTok…

Wheelchair tennis star Jordanne Whiley took her racket into the garden to play with young son Jackson and fiance Marc McCarroll.

Family tennis ? pic.twitter.com/AZknmkjlLN — Jordanne Whiley MBE (@jordannejoyce92) March 25, 2020

Heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury squatted his wife Paris as he continued to work out at home.