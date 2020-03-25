Conor McGregor to buy equipment to protect staff treating coronavirus patients

Conor McGregor is spending one million euros on protective equipment for staff at hospitals in Leinster treating patients with coronavirus.

The UFC star revealed the gesture in a message to the Republic of Ireland’s Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, that he made public on his Twitter page.

Donohoe had written to McGregor asking him to encourage his followers to practise social distancing.

Thank you sincerely for your message, Minister Paschal Donohoe. Here is my reply. pic.twitter.com/0NcnVgrKaA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 25, 2020

McGregor wrote: “Today I am purchasing myself, one million euro worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region. Our most affected region, to this date.

“St James’s, Mater, Tallaght, Beaumont, Vincent’s (hospitals). Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe!”

McGregor urged Donohoe and the Irish government to go further in their efforts to fight the virus and implement more stringent lock-down measures.

Take that, corona virus ☘️ pic.twitter.com/iz04BXIYjH — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 20, 2020

“I feel like we are moving in the right way, it just feels to me like it is not all the way,” he said. “I urge all the way! ‘All in’ is the term we must use here. Bit by bit will cost us lives.

“To see what is happening here in Ireland and all across the globe is heartbreaking to me. I pray. God speed Minister and thank you for the message, and your service to our nation.”