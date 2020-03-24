What they said – Coronavirus has the sporting world talking

The sporting world has almost all ground to a halt during the coronavirus crisis.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the reactions on March 24.

“Being boring is boring guys! But if it gets the job done it’s definitely worth it!

“We are all batting at 11 so let’s not get ahead of ourselves and start playing shots. Defend your stumps. One ball at a time and let Stokes do his thing #StayAtHome” – Jack Leach urged people to stay at home, even if some may find it boring.

Being boring is boring guys! But if it gets the job done it’s definitely worth it! We are all batting at 11 so let’s not get ahead of ourselves and start playing shots. Defend your stumps. One ball at a time and let Stokes do his thing #StayAtHome https://t.co/TLudq6gVcc — Jack Leach (@jackleach1991) March 24, 2020

Greg Rutherford expressed his sympathies for athletes who had been training for Tokyo 2020, but thinks the games should have been called off sooner.

The former long jumper said: “Tokyo 2021… Everyone deserves the right to fight for their place on the podium and with the situation the current crop of athletes were facing, it wouldn’t have been fair to host the Olympics this year. For anyone.

“Covid 19 was always a bigger dilemma than one existing within the bubble of sport and while I understand the importance of an athlete’s preparation and calendar restrictions more than anyone, the sensible and safe decision was always to postpone and face the challenges that comes with it. In all honesty, I think it should have been sanctioned sooner.

Advertising

“Adjustments will have to be made, impact will trickle down from key stakeholders and advertisers to municipal workers and hotel staff. We’ll all feel it but when so many doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals are making genuine life threatening sacrifices to save people, this is the least we can do.

“Good luck to everyone prepping for the games. I might even come back and join you ? #Tokyo2021 #Olympics”

“Waited 8 years for this, what’s another 1 in the grand scheme of things? As an athlete, it’s heartbreaking news about the olympics being postponed until 2021, but it’s for all the right reasons and the safety of everyone! Hope everyone keeps safe and stay indoors x” – Katarina Johnson-Thompson wrote her response to the news of the Olympics postponement, as did fellow athlete James Ellington.

Advertising

Waited 8 years for this, what’s another 1 in the grand scheme of things? ???? As an athlete, it’s heartbreaking news about the olympics being postponed until 2021, but it’s for all the right reasons and the safety of everyone! Hope everyone keeps safe and stay indoors x pic.twitter.com/z0JlgV2efI — KJT (@JohnsonThompson) March 24, 2020

Ellington said: “In this crazy time for the people of the world, the most important thing is to stay safe, before ANY event.

“Guess my Olympic return will have to wait until next year. Gotta roll with the punches, plus it gives me extra time to get my body right.

“Always try to take the positives out of any situation. Be safe people.”

Ashley Young, who currently lives in Italy, took to Twitter to share his experiences of Covid-19.

He said: “Hi everyone, just wanted to share my thoughts given I’m currently living in Italy, the epicentre of the virus.”

Young then explained how supermarkets pose the biggest risk, and what can be done to limit exposure.

“Queuing to go into supermarket is standard, but not because it’s for stockpiling or greed. Supermarkets have limited the number of people entering at any time so it’s never over-crowded! So wait and be patient to go in if your supermarket is doing this.”

The former Manchester United winger then outlined a number of other procedures including wearing gloves and a facemask to stay safe.

Hi everyone, just wanted to share my thoughts given I'm currently living in Italy, the epicentre of the virus. — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 24, 2020

Realistically a supermarket is now your main risk at spreading this virus and even catching it. Speaking with family and friends at home it sounds like going to get food is just crazy. Remember, lockdown means lockdown! — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 24, 2020