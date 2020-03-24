What sport stars did at home during the coronavirus lockdown

Sports stars have had to find alternative ways to keep busy as the coronavirus pandemic halts much of the world’s sporting action.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what some of them were doing on Tuesday as they filled their time.

Australia batsman David Warner got some catching practice in.

Mark Cavendish was among those participating in Joe Wicks’ online PE lesson.

Just finished our 2nd #PEwithJoe. Such a great idea to keep the kids active & exercising while in lockdown. @thebodycoach live-streams on YouTube a 30min PE workout each morning at 9am GMT. We join in as a whole family. — Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) March 24, 2020

England team-mates Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes were keeping up their fitness.

Yorkshire seamer Tim Bresnan was multi-tasking in the garden, playing the duel role of goalkeeper and cameraman.

Surrey spin bowler Amar Virdi volunteered to take Punjabi food to staff at the Watford General Hospital.

Help out where you can guys but stay as safe as possible ???? stay blessed https://t.co/DifnwUJpHz — Amar Virdi (@AmarSinghVirdi) March 24, 2020

Liverpool midfielder James Milner put together his isolation XI.

Had plenty of time to think about this… here’s my #isolationXI – let me know who would make your squad… #dadjokeseverywhere pic.twitter.com/zIQ3TedkrH — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 24, 2020

Dele Alli took to watching the Lion King with his pet.

Jamie Vardy attempted to put his kids through their paces.

Vivianne Miedema played a relaxed form of football.