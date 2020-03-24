Menu

What sport stars did at home during the coronavirus lockdown

UK & international sports | Published:

How athletes across the world kept themselves entertained.

England v Australia â Fourth Test â Day Two â 2019 Ashes Series â Emirates Old Trafford

Sports stars have had to find alternative ways to keep busy as the coronavirus pandemic halts much of the world’s sporting action.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what some of them were doing on Tuesday as they filled their time.

Australia batsman David Warner got some catching practice in.

Mark Cavendish was among those participating in Joe Wicks’ online PE lesson.

England team-mates Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes were keeping up their fitness.

Morning session ✅ @onepeloton #HomeTeam

Yorkshire seamer Tim Bresnan was multi-tasking in the garden, playing the duel role of goalkeeper and cameraman.

Surrey spin bowler Amar Virdi volunteered to take Punjabi food to staff at the Watford General Hospital.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner put together his isolation XI.

Dele Alli took to watching the Lion King with his pet.

Jamie Vardy attempted to put his kids through their paces.

Could never be a teacher….. ?????? #bootcamp

Vivianne Miedema played a relaxed form of football.

UK & international sports

