Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Tuesday, March 24
More sporting events were postponed.
The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Tuesday.
Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s main developments.
(All times GMT)
0818am – The Tokyo 2020 organising committee announced they will hold an executive board meeting on Monday, March 30 before staging a press conference.
0919am – This season’s European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals and finals were postponed, tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby announced.
0921am – The German Olympic Committee (DOSB) said the postponement of the Tokyo Games is “long overdue”.
