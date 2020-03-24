Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Tuesday, March 24

The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Tuesday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s main developments.

(All times GMT)

0818am – The Tokyo 2020 organising committee announced they will hold an executive board meeting on Monday, March 30 before staging a press conference.

EPCR have reconfirmed the suspension of this season’s @ChampionsCup and @ERChallengeCup with the semi-finals and finals postponed ? Read more ⤵️ — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) March 24, 2020

0919am – This season’s European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals and finals were postponed, tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby announced.

0921am – The German Olympic Committee (DOSB) said the postponement of the Tokyo Games is “long overdue”.