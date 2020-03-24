Tampa Bay Buccaneers new boy Tom Brady ready to step into the unknown

Tom Brady is ready to step into the unknown when he begins life at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback recently announced his two-decade long stay with the New England Patriots would come to an end – but he will tackle a new challenge head on at the NFC South franchise.

The 42-year-old admits he has plenty of hard work ahead with the Buccaneers, owned by the Glazer family.

“I’m with you guys. You’ve got my support, and I know we’re going to get through this together.” pic.twitter.com/gAAORxorR7 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 23, 2020

“To lead a team is something I love doing, just as much today as I did when throwing a ball as a kid in a parking lot,” Brady said in a conference call broadcast by Tampa Bay Buccaneers club media.

“I train hard, I try to keep my body as fit as possible. Mentally I try to stay sharp, although it is going to be a different challenge this year in learning.

“I am going to do everything I can to do the best I possibly can and am grateful for this opportunity.

Advertising

Despite reports of a less-than-amicable departure – with Brady anticipating more of an effort to retain his services – he insists he is only focused on what is in front of him.

“I don’t want to get into any (details about) the process of the decision I was making at the time,” Brady said.

“But there were a lot of things that were really intriguing to me about the (Tampa Bay) organisation – the players and the coaches and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish what the goal of football is, which is to win.”

The veteran may have played in nine Super Bowls with New England, becoming the oldest quarterback to ever win the coveted title at the age of 41 in 2019, but Brady is not about to rest on his laurels.

Advertising

Pick 199. 6 Rings. 3 MVPs. 20 seasons of greatness. The end of an era in New England. ? @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/ptWa7bQfIR — NFL (@NFL) March 20, 2020

“Obviously, where I have been, I have learned a great deal, and as I move forward, no-one cares what you have done in the past,” he said.

“They don’t care what you did last year or five years ago or 10 years ago. I think, hopefully, the knowledge I’ve had in my experience playing quarterback will allow me to transition quickly.

“There are a lot of things I have got to get up to speed on – obviously, learning different terminology – and that’s a unique challenge that I haven’t faced, but it is one that I am looking forward to also.

“I am not going to make a bunch of predictions to where I have been. I go in looking for an opportunity to learn from the new coaches and the new players that I will be playing with – and I’m going to give it everything I have got.”

Brady added: “For all of us, things in life can change, you have got to be able to adapt and evolve.

“With each of those changes come an opportunity to learn and grow, so that is where I am at.”

Tom Brady might have to wait to start life with the Buccaneers (Clive Gee/PA)

However, just when Brady will be able to link up with the rest of the squad remains to be seen, with the coronavirus pandemic having already affected the start of Spring work-outs.

“I don’t know how the next few months are going to go, in terms of access to the team facilities,” said Brady.

“I am doing the best I can to have conversations with guys. Technology is an amazing thing and we are going to try to use that as best we can.”

Brady added: “It is unfortunate what we are going through in our world. It presents different challenges for all of us.

“So as soon as we have the opportunity to all be together in one place, we can really start working toward that, and that is what I am going to do.”