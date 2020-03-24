Ross McCrorie becomes fifth Portsmouth player to test positive for coronavirus

Portsmouth have confirmed a fifth member of their squad has tested positive for coronavirus.

The League One club say on-loan Rangers full-back Ross McCrorie is now self-isolating.

Previous tests showed that four other Pompey players – James Bolton, Andy Cannon, Haji Mnoga and Sean Raggett – had also contracted the virus.

A statement read: “All five players displayed mild or no symptoms, but are self-isolating in accordance with government guidelines.”

? #Pompey can confirm that Ross McCrorie has tested positive for coronavirus ⬇️https://t.co/cL4XSfiLvW — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) March 24, 2020

The club say they are now waiting on the results of one more test, which is for a member of their backroom team.

A Rangers statement given to the PA news agency read: “On behalf of Rangers Football Club, we pass on our best wishes to our first-team player, Ross McCrorie.

“Although Ross is currently on loan to Portsmouth FC, we have been in regular contact with him since Portsmouth announced some of their other players had tested positive for coronavirus.

Advertising

“Our medical lead, Doctor Mark Waller, and our sporting director, Ross Wilson, have this evening been in contact with Ross.

Ross McCrorie is showing no symptoms (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Ross has not displayed any symptoms but is taking sensible precautions and self-isolating, in line with government guidelines and the advice of our medical team.”

Portsmouth’s players and staff were tested following their FA Cup tie with Arsenal after several members of the Gunners squad had been in contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis on the night of their recent Europa League meeting.

Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest, confirmed he had the virus on March 10, while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta subsequently tested positive.