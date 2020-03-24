Picture of the day – March 24

On this day in 1970 Henry Cooper beat Jack Bodell at Wembley as he retained his British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles.

Cooper triumphed on points against his fellow Briton in what was their second fight.

They had previously met in June 1967 at Wolves’ Molineux stadium, where Cooper won via technical knock-out.

The rematch came in the same year that Cooper became the first two-time winner of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

The former European champion subsequently retired in 1971 with a record of 40 wins (27 KOs) from 55 fights. He was knighted in 2000.

Cooper, who died in 2011 at the age of 77, famously fought Muhammad Ali twice, losing both times – once in a non-title bout at Wembley in 1963 that saw him floor the fighter then known as Cassius Clay in round four, and then at Arsenal’s Highbury Stadium in 1966 when he was challenging for Ali’s WBA and WBC titles.