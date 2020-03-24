Odion Ighalo future uncertain as Man Utd loan deal expires on May 31

Manchester United face a potential headache as Odion Ighalo’s loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua only runs until the end of May.

With the Chinese Super League postponed as the country attempted to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak that originated in Wuhan, the 30-year-old was allowed to make a shock deadline-day move to Old Trafford in January.

Ighalo underwent a 14-day quarantine period before linking up with United, who are unlikely to be playing anytime soon as the coronavirus pandemic has seen Premier League action suspended until at least the end of April.

Few expect play to resume then and plans are afoot to extend the 2019-20 season, although whether the Nigeria international will be able to be a part of it remains to be seen.

Odion Ighalo has quickly ingratiated himself to the Manchester United fanbase (Martin Rickett/PA)

The PA news agency understands Ighalo’s loan deal expires on May 31.

United reportedly hold the option to make the move permanent, but the transfer windows and player contract situation remains up in the air as FIFA look at solutions.

Ighalo has certainly impressed the club with his attitude and aptitude since making the loan switch.

The former Watford striker has scored four goals in three starts for the club he supported as a boy, including a stunning opener in the Europa League last-16 first leg at LASK the day before football was suspended.