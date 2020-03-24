Lucy Bronze scoops BBC award for a second time

England full-back Lucy Bronze has been named BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year for a second time.

The 28-year-old Lyon defender, who also claimed the award in 2018, receives the 2020 prize after helping England reach the semi-finals of last summer’s World Cup in France.

The Lionesses also won the 2019 SheBelieves Cup, while Bronze celebrated a treble of trophies with Lyon – the Champions League plus the French league and cup.

Bronze scored a memorable goal against Norway at last summer’s World Cup in France (Richard Sellers/PA).

She was named UEFA’s women’s player of the year and finished as runner-up in the Ballon d’Or Feminin.

At the World Cup – during which she scored a memorable goal in the last-eight victory over Norway – Bronze ended up with the Silver Ball for the second most outstanding player.

Bronze, who has been at home in England amid the coronavirus pandemic, told the BBC: “I’m definitely surprised – I wasn’t expecting it. It’s pretty special and quite amazing.

“All the girls that have been nominated are global superstars. I look at the list now and think everyone knows who these girls are so that’s pretty special.”

Following a public vote, Arsenal and Holland striker Vivianne Miedema came second, while Megan Rapinoe – winner of the Ballon d’Or and the World Cup Golden Ball and Golden Boot after helping the United States win the tournament – was third. Rapinoe’s team-mate Julie Ertz and Chelsea and Australia forward Sam Kerr had also been nominated.

Bronze picked out winning the Champions League for a second successive year as her highlight of the last year, and said: “The World Cup hit me hard (losing to eventual champions the USA in the semi-finals) but it’s motivated me to do more.”

Regarding self-isolation, Bronze said: “The players have been given some time off and all been told to stay in our homes and that’s what I’m doing the majority of the time. I’m now home in England, I’ve got my dog here and I’ve two girls who live with me in my house so we’re doing things to keep fit.

“I have been sent a fitness programme from the club. I’ve got some gym equipment, AstroTurf in the back garden so not completely away from football.”