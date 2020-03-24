Joshua throws his weight behind “those on the front line”

Anthony Joshua has sent a message of thanks to those on the front line in the battle against coronavirus, saying “we’re in awe of you”.

Joshua is scheduled to face Kubrat Pulev in his world heavyweight title defence at Tottenham’s new stadium on June 20 but, with coronavirus causing sporting fixtures around the world to be postponed, his fight may also be pushed back.

In a series of Twitter posts, Joshua said: “It’s humbling to see people giving their everything right now to keep us safe. Shout to everyone on the front-line.

“We see you, we appreciate you, we thank you and we’re in awe of you!

“In this time, I want to use my platform to do something positive so if there’s anything on my channels that I can share with you to connect people locally and globally, then drop a comment below and we’ll see what we can do.

“To beat this, we all need to play our part. Let’s support one another.”