Johan Cruyff in numbers

The mercurial Johan Cruyff died on March 24, 2016 at the age 68 after a battle with cancer.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the numbers behind the career of one of the greatest players of all time.

3 – As part of the all-conquering Ajax side, Cruyff won the European Cup for three consecutive years between 1971 and 1973.

8 – The number of Dutch league championship titles won by Cruyff with Ajax over two spells.

14 – Cruyff’s iconic shirt number for Holland.

33 – The number of goals scored by Cruyff in 48 appearances for Holland before a premature retirement from international football ahead of the 1978 World Cup.

47 – Hendrik Johannes Cruyff was born in Amsterdam on April 25, 1947.

71 – Cruyff won the first of three Ballon d’Or European Footballer of the Year trophies in 1971.

74 – At the height of his playing career, Cruyff captained Holland at the 1974 World Cup finals, where they were eventually defeated by hosts West Germany in the final.

Johann Cruyff was Holland captain as they reached the 1974 World Cup final (PA)

92 – Returning to the Nou Camp as manager, Cruyff guided Barcelona to a first European Cup success in 1992 – just a year after undergoing major heart surgery which prompted him to stop smoking.

392 – The total number of club goals Cruyff scored.

922,000 – Cruyff joined Barcelona in a then world record £922,000 deal in 1973, linking up with his former Ajax boss Rinus Michels. In his first season at the Nou Camp, the Dutch forward helped Barcelona end a 14-year Spanish league title drought.