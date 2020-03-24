Ireland Rugby Football Union gives clubs financial boost during pandemic

The Irish Rugby Football Union is set to make 500,000 euro available to clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The IRFU confirmed the funding directly to the clubs and provided them with additional advice and guidance during the crisis.

After a review of its financial position, the Union agreed to the funding and Colin McEntee, domestic game director, will be advising clubs on how the fund will work.

Loans totalling more than 4million euro (£3.6million) have also been made available to clubs under the Financial Assistance Scheme, with loan repayments postponed for four months from the start of April.

The clubs have also been encouraged to draw on government assistance to try and keep themselves running.