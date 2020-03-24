Cam Newton released by Carolina Panthers

Quarterback Cam Newton has been released by the Carolina Panthers.

Newton was the number one overall selection in the 2011 draft by the Panthers and has played 125 career season matches and seven postseason.

During his time in Carolina, the 30-year-old won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, setting a single-season record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 14.

Newton also became the first NFL player to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 500 yards in a single season.

General manager Marty Hurney told panthers.com: “Cam has meant a lot to this organisation and the Carolinas. Everyone saw his performances on the field.

“I had the privilege of seeing how hard he worked off the field, and his commitment to this team when no one was watching.

“He’s the ultimate competitor and it physically hurts him to lose. He willed this team to victory on many occasions and will always be considered one of the greatest players in the history of this franchise.

“His contributions to this team, this community and the game of football will leave a lasting impact on our organisation.”