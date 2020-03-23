What they said – Coronavirus has the sporting world talking

The sporting world has almost all ground to a halt during the coronavirus crisis.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the reactions on March 23.

“At the moment we have about 20 NHS staff at Hotel Football, 15 at our other hotel, Stock Exchange. But we expect both of them to be full in the next week or 10 days.” – Wales manager and former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs, who together with ex team-mate Gary Neville, have opened their hotels to NHS staff.

“No one will ever complain about football being on again because I think everyone wants it to return, as they do with normal life. But, in this moment in time, there are greater priorities.” Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville puts perspective on the current situation.

“In boxing controlling the space and distance to your opponent is one of the keys to victory. Now to keep the Covid-19 virus at bay it’s vital we all practise social distancing to help flatten the curve and protect ourselves and our loved ones. We are all in this fight together.” – Boxer Katie Taylor on social distancing.

“I’m so sad to hear about the amount of deaths happening around the world. There are people out there still going to clubs and bars and large gatherings which I personally feel is totally irresponsible and selfish. If you can, try and take this time to assess your life and situation and how you might want to change things for the better moving forwards.” – Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton criticises people who are disregarding scientific advice.

“Please everyone STAY HOME and help our NHS! Let’s support our key workers the best we can by staying at home so they can keep doing a fantastic job for us.” – Rangers manger Steven Gerrard with a plea to the general public.

“For me, it’s obvious the Olympic Games won’t be on. I would expect it would be postponed for a year, but I’ve no idea what that coincides with. It’s a weird thing to say out loud, but I don’t see how it could go ahead.” – 2015 cycling world champion Lizzie Deignan on the impending expectation this summer’s Olympics will be postponed.

“It was a weird situation and a bit of an emotional rollercoaster and we were absolutely gutted, but we could see how everything was quickly changing and we knew there were other much bigger priorities than sporting events which are now on the back burner.” – Two-time Scottish curling champion Vicky Wright on returning to work as a nurse at Forth Valley Larbert hospital after the world championships in Canada were cancelled.

“We want to get this season finished, and if that means playing over the summer, then we will do that, as long as it is safe to do so. We are all working to try and hopefully be the first sport back on television, whether that is in a closed stadium or an open stadium.” – Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs has a target in mind.